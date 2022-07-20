Israel warns Hezbollah against 'confrontation'

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid yesterday warned the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group against any "armed actions."

"Israel is prepared to act against any threat," Lapid said during his tour along the Lebanese border with his Defence Minister Benny Gantz a day after the Israeli army intercepted a drone that was reported to have infiltrated into Israel from Lebanon. The Israeli government claimed it to be sent by Hezbollah.

Lapid stressed that his country was not seeking "confrontation", but vowed against attempting to attack "our sovereignty or Israeli citizens." "The attacker will learn very quickly that they have made a serious mistake," he added.

He also warned that such attacks could spark a "regional escalation."

