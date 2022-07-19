Israel says it downed drone coming from Lebanon, likely from Hezbollah

The Israeli army said yesterday that it downed a drone that entered its airspace from Lebanon.

The army added that it had intercepted the drone earlier in the day while it was coming from Lebanon toward Israel.

Israel claimed that the drone likely belonged to the Hezbollah group, adding that it would continue to ensure that "Israeli sovereignty" would not be violated.

"A drone that likely belongs to the Hezbollah terrorist army crossed from Lebanon into Israel. IDF soldiers spotted, monitored and downed the drone. We will continue to operate to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty," the tweet said.

No details were given on how the drone was downed.

There was no official comment from Hezbollah on the incident.