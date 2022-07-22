Algeria parliament speaker renews country's support for Arab Peace Initiative 

The Speaker of the Algerian Parliament, Salah Goudjil, reaffirmed his country's support for the Arab Peace Initiative, which was announced in the Lebanese capital Beirut in 2002.

During his meeting with the head of the National Human Rights Committee in Qatar (NHRC), Maryam Abdullah Al-Attiyah, Goudjil said that "Algeria is keen to achieve what is beneficial to the Arab peoples."

He reiterated his country's position on the Palestinian issue, which "faces the expanding Zionist threat" and considered it "a central issue for the Arab nation, defending the right of the Palestinian people to establish their state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital, as stipulated in the Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut 2002."

For some time, Algerian diplomacy has been discussing reviving the Arab Peace Initiative. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune submitted his proposal to adopt this initiative as a basis for a solution to the conflict in Palestine during his meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Algeria months ago.

Algeria seeks to host reconciliation talks between the Palestinian parties and earlier this month welcomed Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas' political beureau chief Ismail Haniyeh to Algiers to commemorate 60 years since the country's independence.

After receiving Haniyeh, Goudjil affirmed that unity is a core value in the struggle against the coloniser. He also reiterated that the Palestinian cause will remain central to the Algerian people and government.