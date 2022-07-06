Algeria army chants support for Gaza during military parade

A video clip of the Algerian army chanting support for Gaza during a military parade has gone viral on social media.

Videos circulating yesterday showed the Algerian capital during an unprecedented military parade organised to mark the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence. The parade is the first of its kind in 33 years.

The video clip showed Algerian forces raising the Palestinian flag and chanting "Gaza is strength, long live Palestine".

الجيش الجزائري يهتف لغزة في يوم الإستقلال✌️ 🇵🇸🇩🇿 pic.twitter.com/8XlApeBmcB — معتز أبوريدة_غزة 𓂆 🇵🇸 (@Palestine_Gaz) July 5, 2022

The parade was attended by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and head of Hamas's political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, as well as Algerian President Abdel Majid Tebboune.

