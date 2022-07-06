Portuguese / Spanish / English

Algeria army chants support for Gaza during military parade

Military parade during the celebration of the independence anniversary of Algeria in Algiers, Algeria on July 05, 2022 [Algerian Presidency/Anadolu Agency]
A video clip of the Algerian army chanting support for Gaza during a military parade has gone viral on social media.

Videos circulating yesterday showed the Algerian capital during an unprecedented military parade organised to mark the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence. The parade is the first of its kind in 33 years.

The video clip showed Algerian forces raising the Palestinian flag and chanting "Gaza is strength, long live Palestine".

The parade was attended by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and head of Hamas's political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, as well as Algerian President Abdel Majid Tebboune.

