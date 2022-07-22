PA arrests Quds Press reporter in occupied Hebron

The Palestinian Authority (PA)'s intelligence yesterday arrested Quds Press reporter, Thaer Al-Fakhouri, after he was summoned for interrogation in the southern occupied city of Hebron.

The agency reported that Al-Fakhouri, 33, was summoned on Thursday morning, adding that he was "arrested after he arrived at the Palestinian intellegence headquarters in Hebron."

Al-Fakhouri is the brother of the Palestinian martyr Fadi Al-Fakhouri. He is married and a father of a young boy and girl. He suffers from problems with his kidney after he carried out a hunger strike for 55 days while in jail in Israel.

His arrest comes two days after Israeli occupation forces detained another Quds Press reporter, Amer Abu Arafa, in Hebron.

Hamas: Biden's visit to Mideast aims to liquidate Palestine cause