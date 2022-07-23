Portuguese / Spanish / English

Floods kill at least 20 in southern Iran

July 23, 2022 at 4:45 pm | Published in: Iran, Middle East, News
A rescue helicopter positioned on the bank of a river, after flooding caused by heavy rainfall in Iran on 23 July 2022 [MOHAMMAD ALI MOHAMMADI/AFP/Getty Images]
A rescue helicopter positioned on the bank of a river, after flooding caused by heavy rainfall in Iran on 23 July 2022 [MOHAMMAD ALI MOHAMMADI/AFP/Getty Images]
 July 23, 2022 at 4:45 pm

At least 20 people were killed and three others went missing in flash floods caused by heavy rains in Iran's southern Fars province, state media said on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Khalil Abdollahi, head of the province's crisis management department, said heavy rains near Soltan Shahbaz village in the city of Estahban led to the flooding from the Rodbal Dam, according to IRNA news agency.

Provincial Red Crescent head Huseyin Dervishi said search and rescue efforts are ongoing with 22 teams and 125 people in the field.

At least 51 households have been affected, and aid would be delivered to the flood victims, he added.

READ: Iran FM: Kuwait, UAE to elevate diplomatic representation in Tehran

Categories
IranMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments