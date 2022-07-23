Iran FM: Kuwait, UAE to elevate diplomatic representation in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has announced that Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)intend to raise their diplomatic representation in Tehran to the level of ambassador, adding: "We were informed of Saudi Arabia's agreement to raise the dialogue from the security to the political level."

"With regards to Saudi Arabia, we have conducted five rounds of negotiations, mainly at the security level, and progress has been made in these negotiations," Abdollahian told Iranian state television.

He continued: "Last week, we received a message from Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein that the Saudi side is ready to move the talks to the political and public level, and we have expressed our readiness to take the talks to the political stage."

Abdollahian expressed his hope that this would lead to the return of normal diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The Iranian minister also confirmed that the UAE has decided to send an ambassador to Tehran, expecting this to happen "soon".

He reported a "similar Kuwaiti step" and disclosed: "Kuwait presented its ambassador, and we agreed. The new Kuwaiti ambassador will arrive in Tehran in the next few days."