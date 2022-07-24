UAE confirms 3 new cases of monkeypox

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday confirmed three new cases of monkeypox virus, taking the total caseload to 16, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the UAE Health Ministry said: "We advise community members to follow appropriate preventive measures & careful precautions while traveling and during gatherings."

It added that health authorities are taking all necessary measures including "investigation, examination of contacts and follow-up," and urged the public to take information from official sources and avoid circulating rumors.

The UAE registered on May 24 its first case of monkeypox virus, which has affected nearly 16,000 people in 72 countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday declared the monkeypox outbreak to be a global health emergency, its highest alert level for a disease.

"I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told press conference.

"WHO's assessment is that the risk of monkeypox is moderate globally and in all regions, except in the European region where we assess the risk as high," he added.

A rise in cases has been seen since May outside West and Central Africa, where the disease has long been endemic.

Monkeypox can be transmitted through contact with bodily fluids, skin lesions, or internal mucosal surfaces, such as in the mouth or throat, respiratory droplets and contaminated objects, according to the WHO.

