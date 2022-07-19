Israel records over 100 monkeypox cases

Israel has registered over 100 cases of monkeypox, according to the country's Health Ministry on Tuesday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"Monkeypox is a viral disease characterised by fever, a rash with fluid-filled vesicles and swollen lymph nodes," the Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry appealed to citizens with symptoms to go to doctor.

According to the statement, Israeli authorities are in the process of purchasing 12,000 vaccine doses against the virus, adding that 2,000 doses will arrive immediately, and the rest will follow in the coming weeks.

Last week, World Health Organisation head, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said coronavirus cases and deaths were climbing, stretching health systems, while monkeypox was also surging, with 9,200 cases reported in 63 countries.

READ: Israel confirms first monkeypox case