Intelligence minister: Iran carried out successful operations against Israel

Iran has, in recent months, carried out a number of successful operations against Israel and thwarted a number of hostile plans against the Islamic Republic, Minister of Security and Intelligence, Esmaeil Khatib, said.

"In recent months, in addition to confronting the plots of the Zionist entity, we were also able to carry out a number of successful operations against this entity, and this shows the security strength of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian security forces," Khatib said during a meeting with the Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The minister did not reveal the nature of the successful operations. However, he added that the Iranian security services have also successfully repelled and confronted several plots by Israel and terrorist groups against Iran.

"The enemies of Iran have failed to exploit the rightful popular demands and turn them into protests, despite their efforts in this regard, due to the popular policies adopted by the government, and its interest in the street and the citizens' demands," he said.

Khatib warned that any country that contains a cell which is targeting the country's security must know that it will not be immune from the Iranian response.

