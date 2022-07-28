Latest News
Iran: Those detained due to ties to Israel belong to a banned Kurdish faction
Israel's 'Jews only' ministerial budget sees Palestinian towns denied compensation
Tunisia: opposition says country has witnessed 'huge circumvention' to monopolise power
Lebanon: Geagea agrees with Hezbollah call for Iran oil imports
Iraq protesters storm parliament to reject nomination of new PM
PA official warns Israel against 'Judaisation' of gate to Al-Aqsa compound
Gaza gov't to reduce salary payments for its employees
Israel-Hezbollah tension reaches unprecedented level
Hamas strongly denies occupation's claims regarding tunnels in Gaza
Israel: Revoking citizenship is hostile measure against Palestinians, Arab MK tells envoys
Lapid rejects Jordan king's request to bring Quran into Al-Aqsa
Protests in Belgium against Israel's participation in cycling race
PA condemns Israel UN envoy's criticism of Abbas
Intelligence minister: Iran carried out successful operations against Israel
Putin suggested Turkiye's Baykar set up attack drone factory in Russia
