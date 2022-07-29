Latest News
Iraq president urges protesters to be calm, use reason
Syria regime not responding to attempts to reestablish ties with Hamas, report says
Death toll from Tehran floods rises to 18
US: Tunisia's new constitution weakens democracy
FM: Turkiye will provide Syria 'political support' to expel terrorists
Macron hosts Saudi Crown Prince with oil, Iran, rights on agenda
Prime Minister Shtayyeh urges Germany to recognise Palestine
Palestinian in Israeli prison suspends hunger strike after 113 days
Integrated Mideast defence system still only an idea - US official
Palestine engineer uses innovative approach to purify water
Iraq: Traditional intra-group rivalry impeding new government formation
Turkiye, Qatar agencies to build residential village in northern Syria for displaced residents
After days of battle, northern Tunisia forest fires almost under control: Official
Egyptian rights groups concerned about alleged torture of two political activists
Morocco extends state of medical emergency for 2 more months
