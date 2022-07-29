UAE denies reports it's building a stadium on site of massacre of Palestinians

The United Arab Emirates' embassy in Israel said that it has not pledged to build a stadium in the Arab-Israeli town Kafr Qasem, where 49 Palestinians were massacred by Israeli military in 1956.

"The Embassy of the #UAE is committed to connecting with all members of society & municipalities in #Israel, and has made no pledge to build a stadium in Kfar Qasem or for any other club in Israel. The Embassy is the official source to announce such activities or events," the embassy said in a tweet.

Media reports had circulated to say the UAE was due to build a stadium in the Arab town where, on 29 October 1956, Israeli Border Police opened fire at unarmed Palestinian farmers, killing 51 of them, including 23 under the age of 18.

Perpetrators were acquitted except one who was ordered to pay a fine of ten pennies.

The UAE normalised ties with the occupation state of Israel in September 20202.

