UAE to build football stadium in village where Israel massacred 51 Palestinians

July 27, 2022 at 11:09 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, UAE
A memorial ground is seen in the Israeli town of Kafr Qasem in memory of the massacre in 1956 [User:Avi1111/Wikipedia]
A company affiliated with the UAE had agreed to build a football stadium in the village of Kafr Qasem, where the Israeli occupation massacred 51 Palestinians in 1956, Israeli media reported yesterday.

The deal to build the stadium, Israeli daily Maariv said, was agreed between the UAE company and Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation, Issawi Freij.

According to the daily, the stadium will be named after former President of the UAE Khalifa Bin Zayed and have a capacity of 8,000 people. It will be fully funded by the Emirates.

Following the greenlight from UAE officials, the Israeli minister started the preparation of plans that are expected to be ready in the coming months.

On 29 October 1956, Israeli Border Police opened fire at unarmed Palestinian farmers, killing 51 of them, including 23 under the age of 18.

Perpetrators were acquitted except one who was ordered to pay a fine of ten pennies.

