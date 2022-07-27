UAE to build football stadium in village where Israel massacred 51 Palestinians

A company affiliated with the UAE had agreed to build a football stadium in the village of Kafr Qasem, where the Israeli occupation massacred 51 Palestinians in 1956, Israeli media reported yesterday.

The deal to build the stadium, Israeli daily Maariv said, was agreed between the UAE company and Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation, Issawi Freij.

According to the daily, the stadium will be named after former President of the UAE Khalifa Bin Zayed and have a capacity of 8,000 people. It will be fully funded by the Emirates.

Following the greenlight from UAE officials, the Israeli minister started the preparation of plans that are expected to be ready in the coming months.

On 29 October 1956, Israeli Border Police opened fire at unarmed Palestinian farmers, killing 51 of them, including 23 under the age of 18.

Perpetrators were acquitted except one who was ordered to pay a fine of ten pennies.

WATCH: Kafr Qasem massacre, Israel to release secret trial documents