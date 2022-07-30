Al-Rajoub: 'Abbas autocracy led to West Bank security chaos' 

Palestinian MP Sheikh Nayef Al-Rajoub said on Friday that the autocracy of Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas has led to security chaos in the occupied West Bank, Al-Resalah newspaper reported.

Al-Rajoub described the PA as "the worst repressive and autocratic regime" as all authorities are held by one man – its head.

He stated that Abbas dissolved the parliament in 2007 and made himself the legislative and executive reference of the PA while ruling through presidential decrees.

"This situation led to many issues, including security chaos in the occupied West Bank," Al-Rajoub expressed, citing the recent attempt to assassinate former Prime Minister Nasser Al-Din Al-Shaer.

"If there was a transparent judiciary and a free parliament, there would have been no security chaos or price hikes," he stressed, calling for the importance of renewing the PA institutions.

Al-Rajoub also called for reviewing the form of the current constitutional, justice and administrative courts formed by the PA president instead of the parliament.

The MP also stated that Abbas monopolised the formation of Palestinian governments, stressing that all his decisions and decrees were unconstitutional.

Al-Rajoub hailed the actions of the Palestinian Bar Association against Abbas over monopolising all authorities.

