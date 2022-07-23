Hamas leader Nasser Al-Din Al-Shaer wounded by gunmen in Nablus

Gunmen opened fire on former Palestinian Prime Minister and Hamas leader Dr Nasser Al-Din Al-Shaer on Friday in the village of Kafr Qalil, south of Nablus.

A Quds Press reporter revealed that Al-Shaer was taken to the hospital for treatment after he was shot with six bullets in the legs.

A few weeks ago, Al-Shaer, who lectures at An-Najah University, was beaten and assaulted by some of the university guards and security officers as they cracked down on the student movement. The security guards also assaulted students participating in a sit-in at the university on 8 June organised by the Islamic bloc.

Al-Shaer served as dean of the Faculty of Sharia at An-Najah National University and is an assistant professor in the Department of Jurisprudence and Legislation.

He held the position of deputy prime minister and minister of education in the tenth Palestinian government, during which he was detained for two months in Israeli prisons.