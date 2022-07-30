Israel renews administrative detention for Palestine MP Ahmad Attoun

The Israeli military court on Thursday renewed the administrative detention of Palestinian MP Ahmad Attoun for an extra four months, local sources revealed.

Attoun was detained from his house in Bethlehem on 1 April, 2022, just eight months after his release, and was turned to administrative detention for an additional four months.

Attoun spent 12 months under administrative detention the last time he was in Israeli jails.

In addition to Attoun, there are currently six other Palestinian MPs inside Israeli prisons, including Mohammad Abu Teir, Hassan Yousef, Naser Abdul-Jawwad, Yasser Mansour, Ahmad Saadat and Marwan Al-Barghouti.

Attoun, expelled from his house in Jerusalem in 2020, has spent a total of 16 years under administrative detention inside Israeli jails.

Prior to his detention, Attoun called for Palestinians to intensify their presence at Al-Aqsa Mosque in order to undermine Israeli attempts to Judaise it.

