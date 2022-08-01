Yemen: Houthi SPC extends Presidency of Al-Mashat for 3 terms

The Houthi-affiliated Supreme Political Council (SPC), in a meeting yesterday, approved the extension of the terms of the Sana'a-based government's President, Mahdi Al-Mashat, and his deputy for three terms.

During the meeting, the SPC also reviewed the latest political developments and, along with Al-Mashat, welcomed a delegation from neighbouring Oman to discuss issues related to the UN-brokered truce, which was renewed last month for an additional two months.

Al-Masirah reported that the Houthi praised the continuous efforts by the Sultanate in alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people and supporting efforts to establish peace in the country.

In order to extend the truce further, the SPC has demanded the Saudi-led aggression to pay the salaries of all state employees and retirees, in addition to the lifting of the complete blockade of Sana'a airport and the port of Hodeidah. Commercial flights are still limited and the coalition naval forces control the entry of fuel ships headed for the port.

The SPC was established in 2016 and formed by an alliance between the Houthi Movement and the General People's Congress (GPC), the political party of late-President Ali Abdullah Saleh. After its formation, the SPC formed the National Salvation Government (NSG), which currently controls most of Yemen's densely populated areas in the north, despite not being internationally-recognised.

