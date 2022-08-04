Latest News
Tunisia: Ennahda denounces Ghannouchi investigation over 'fabricated' allegations
Syria: regime announces municipal elections
Israel extends Gaza closure for another day
Lebanon: international support group 'concerned' at lack of progress in blast investigation
Iraq: officials call for national dialogue to end political deadlock
PA: former official leaves hospital after assassination attempt
Saudi Arabia warns of Iran and Israel 'nuclear practices'
France says Morocco willing to receive deported extremist preacher
UN blames Israel 'coercive measures' for Palestinian displacements
French student jailed in Morocco for suspected cybercrimes
Aramco, Sinopec sign MoU to collaborate on new projects in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia welcomes extending Yemen truce for two months
UN Mission calls for urgent solutions to Iraq crisis
Ben & Jerry's says Unilever froze directors' salaries
Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar Airways - sources
