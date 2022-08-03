Tunisia: Ghannouchi questioned by security agents on incitement charges

The head of Ennahda Movement in Tunisia, Rached Ghannouchi, will appear today before security agents for investigations following accusations of "incitement against the security forces", local media have reported. Ghannouchi is expected to be questioned by security agents at the National Guard barracks in Aouina in the capital Tunis.

He was referred for investigation in March after a complaint lodged by a security body following statements that were considered "incitement" against the country's security forces.

In a video clip in February he was shown at the funeral of a senior member of Ennahda Shura Council. "[Farhat Labar] had a lot of courage," said Ghannouchi in his eulogy. "He was not afraid of poverty, the ruler, or the tyrant… he only feared God."

The General Secretariat of the Tunisian Security Forces took this to be the veteran politician "describing the security forces as tyrants". According to Moez Al-Dababi, Secretary General of the General Secretariat, the complaint against Ghannouchi was referred to the judiciary on 25 February.

"Ghannouchi's description of the security forces as tyrants is a call for terrorist groups to target and liquidate the security elements," claimed Al-Dababi. Ghannouchi's supporters point out that he didn't even mention the security forces, only "the ruler or the tyrant".

Ghannouchi was accused of money laundering in the case of the Tunisia Development Association. However, the judge at the Anti-Terrorism Judicial body in Tunis released him after nine hours of interrogation.

"My defence team was able to refute all the accusations," said Ghannouchi, "which proved to be empty accusations."

Opposition groups in Tunisia accuse the authorities of using the judiciary for politically-motivated charges and investigations.