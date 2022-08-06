Maarouf: 'Alert level raised in all official institutions'

Head of Gaza's media office Salama Maarouf announced on Friday that the alert level had been raised in all official institutions in Gaza.

This followed the Israeli occupation's launch of a military operation, Operation Breaking Dawn, against Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip.

"In light of the aggression against our people, the level of alert and readiness of all official institutions has been raised," Maarouf shared in a statement.

He added: "We have taken the necessary measures to deal with this ruthless occupation, ensuring that we continue to provide our people with services."

"We call on our activists not to quote the enemy's media and to leave it up to media professionals, who verify the occupier's narrative," requesting the avoidance of publishing information carelessly and only gaining information from official sources, such as medical or field sources.