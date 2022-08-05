BREAKING: Israeli forces carry out strike in Gaza

August 5, 2022 at 2:50 pm
Israeli forces have begun an operation hitting targets in the Gaza strip, the military said on Friday, following days of friction after the arrest of a senior Palestinian resistance leader, Reuters reports.
"The IDF is currently striking in the Gaza Strip. A special situation has been declared on the Israeli home front," the military said in a statement. It said further details would follow.
An Anadolu Agency correspondent in Gaza reported that explosions were heard in several areas of the Strip.
