BREAKING: Israeli forces carry out strike in Gaza

Israeli forces have begun an operation hitting targets in the Gaza strip, the military said on Friday, following days of friction after the arrest of a senior Palestinian resistance leader, Reuters reports.

"The IDF is currently striking in the Gaza Strip. A special situation has been declared on the Israeli home front," the military said in a statement. It said further details would follow.

An Anadolu Agency correspondent in Gaza reported that explosions were heard in several areas of the Strip.