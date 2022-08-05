Four dead, including 5-year-old boy, as Israel strikes Gaza

Israeli occupation army has carried out several air strikes in the besieged Gaza Strip, killing four people, including a five-year-old boy, and wounding 19 others, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said.

One of the dead was identified as Tayseer Al-Jaabari, commander of of the military wing of Islamic Jihad the Al-Quds Brigades.

Al-Jaabari was targeted while on the seventh floor of Palestine Building, a residential block, in the centre of Gaza City.

Salameh Abed, a senior leader in Al-Quds Brigades, was also killed, having been targeted in the east of Gaza city.

Israeli daily Haaretz reported the Israeli army saying it assassinated Al-Jaabari, pointing out that the strikes in Gaza are part of a new Israeli operation on the Gaza Strip, dubbed 'Dawn Rising,' targeting Islamic Jihad.

Israeli forces carry out strike in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Israeli forces carry out strike in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Israeli forces carry out strike in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Israeli forces carry out strike in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Israeli forces carry out strike in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Israeli forces carry out strike in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Fawzi Barhoum, spokesman of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, said: "The Israeli occupation has launched a new violent escalation against the Gaza Strip and committed a new crime against the Palestinian people.

"The Palestinian resistance factions are united in this battle and will not keep silent. We confirm that the Palestinian resistance will defend the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip with all means possible."

Islamic Jihad Chief in exile Ziyad Al-Nakhalah said: "There will be no truce with the Israeli occupation following the launch of its aggression on Gaza."

Israeli tightened its stifling sieged on the Gaza Strip over the past three days, after arresting Islamic Jihad leader Bassam Al-Saadi in a raid of the occupied West Bank earlier this week. It later sent military reinforcements to the areas surrounding Gaza in preparation for an attack.

