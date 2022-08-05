Portuguese / Spanish / English

Reports: Israel sends reinforcements to Gaza fence amid rising tensions

August 5, 2022
Palestinian protesters take part in a demonstration at the border fence with Israel on August 21, 2021 in Gaza City, Gaza [Fatima Shbair/Getty Images]
The Israeli army announced yesterday that it is sending additional troops to the area around the besieged Gaza Strip in anticipation of a possible attack following the arrest of a senior Islamic Jihad leader in the occupied West Bank two days ago.

An Israeli army spokesman said additional artillery, engineering, infantry, armoured and special forces are being sent to the area.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with security leaders and discussed the situation in the south and possible developments, his office said in a statement.

"The security arrangements that we decided upon are necessary as temporary preparation measures," Lapid said after convening the security meeting.

"We will not accept a long-term situation in which terrorist organisations disrupt citizens' lives," he added.

Israel's Channel 14 reported that the army has informed soldiers in key brigades that they are not allowed to leave bases in anticipation of any urgent developments.

While Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Lapid has cancelled his vacation due to the continuing tensions in the south.

The Israeli army carried out overnight between Monday and Tuesday a sweeping campaign of arrests in the occupied West Bank, during which a prominent leader of the Islamic Jihad movement, Bassam Al-Saadi, was arrested.

