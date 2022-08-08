Portuguese / Spanish / English

Algeria policeman commits suicide at work

August 8, 2022 at 2:46 pm | Published in: Africa, Algeria, News
Algerian police in Algiers, Algeria, on 26 February 2019 [Farouk Batiche/Anadolu Agency]
Algerian police in Algiers, Algeria, on 26 February 2019 [Farouk Batiche/Anadolu Agency]
 August 8, 2022 at 2:46 pm

An Algerian security personnel yesterday shot himself at a police station where he used to work.

Local media reported that the 35-year-old deceased was a father of two, noting that his suicide was due to "poor social conditions."

The incident took place in front of a police centre in the country's northeastern city of Khenchela.

Eyewitnesses described the incident as "unprecedented." The Algerian Ministry of the Interior did not comment in the incident, but a formal investigation was reported to have been opened.

READ: Algeria: The largest Islamic party is 'ready' to contribute to ending the crisis with Morocco

Categories
AfricaAlgeriaNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments