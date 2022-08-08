Deputy chief of Dubai Police calls to review ties with Israel

Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai, Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, yesterday called on Arab countries that have relations with Israel to re-evaluate their ties, noting that Israel must be "serious about peace and respect" and not deny Palestinians their right to establish an independent state.

This came as Israel continued its air strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip, killing 44 people, including 15 children and four women, and injuring at least 360 in less than three days.

My heartfelt call for all the Arab countries that have relations with Israel to meet to evaluate the situation again..Israel must be serious about peace and respect..otherwise, no," he wrote on Twitter.

He called on Arab parliaments to send messages to world leaders urging them to stand with the Palestinians in order to establish their state. "In the event of rejection, the rejecting countries are considered unfriendly," he explained.

"When Israel does not recognise the right of the Palestinian people to establish their state… the Palestinians have the right to cooperate with Satan in order to reach their usurped right… and this is what is happening now," he added in a separate post.

READ: Prominent political scientist slams Emirati tourists who visit Israel