Israel damaged 1,500 housing units in Gaza

Some 1,500 housing units were damaged during Israel's latest assault on the besieged Gaza Strip, the Government Media Office in Gaza said yesterday, adding that 16 others were completely destroyed, according to the Palestinian Information Centre. "Nine buildings in addition to 16 housing units were completely destroyed, while in total 1,500 housing units were damaged, 71 of which became uninhabitable," an official press statement said, adding that 1,400 units sustained partial damage.

The damage adds to the destruction caused by last year's bombardment, in which 2,000 units were completely destroyed and 15,000 were partially destroyed. Last month UNRWA said 74 per cent of the reconstruction project had been completed.

Dozens of acres of agricultural land were destroyed, the Gaza government added.

It called on all the concerned organisations to act urgently in order to provide the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip with their basic needs and to stop the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave.

On Friday, the Israeli occupation army launched air strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip, killing 44, including 15 children and four women. Last night an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire entered into force.