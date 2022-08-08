UN envoy backs ceasefire, will follow up issue of Islamic Jihad prisoners

The UN envoy to the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, said yesterday that the world body has been "intensively engaged" in helping Israel and Islamic Jihad agree to a ceasefire.

"The United Nations has been intensively engaged and closely working with Egypt on mediating a restoration of calm," Wennesland said in a statement,m.

"We underscore our commitment to do all we can towards ending the ongoing escalation, ensuring the safety and security of the civilian population, and following-up on the Palestinian prisoners' file," he added.

"I will continue to work with all relevant parties to de-escalate the situation urgently."

Israeli launched a military campaign against Gaza on Friday and killed 44 people, including 15 children and four women. A further 360 have been wounded.