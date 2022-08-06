Islamic Jihad: Israel disrespects Egypt's mediator

Following the Israeli assassination of its military leader in Gaza, Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Friday accused Israel of disrespecting the Egyptian mediator.

Speaking to journalists in Gaza, Islamic Jihad's media chief Daud Shehab shared that his movement had been in contact with Egypt: "Just one hour before the attack on Gaza."

Shehab added: "The Egyptian side told us that it would have held a meeting with the Israeli occupation on Sunday to sort out the crisis.But it bombed Islamic Jihad sites and assassinated the Al-Quds Brigades commander. What happened is a message of disrespect for the Egyptian side."

READ: Islamic Jihad: Israel started the battle and does not know how to stop it

This came following the Israeli bombardment of multiple places in Gaza, killing senior Islamic Jihad commander TayseerAl-Jaabari and nine others, including a five-year-old girl and 22-year-old woman, and wounding 65 others.

Israeli daily Haaretz reported the Israeli army confirming that it assassinated Al-Jaabari, pointing out that the strikes in Gaza are part of a new Israeli operation dubbed "Dawn Rising", targeting Islamic Jihad.