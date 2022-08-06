Islamic Jihad: 'Israel started the battle and does not know how to stop it'

Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad Al-Nakhalah announced on Friday: "The enemy [Israel] started the battle

[aggression on Gaza] and does not know how to stop it. Therefore, it should expect a strong

retaliation."

Al-Nakhalah asserted: "This moment is serious and decisive, and the priority is the resilience of the

resistance forces," pointing out the importance of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank "rising up"

against the occupation.

"I am addressing all the fighters from all the Palestinian forces, on top of which is Fatah," he urged.

"You must rise up against the aggression, whether you are in Gaza or the West Bank."

Al-Nakhalah stressed: "We need support and solidarity from all of our allies, but it is the Palestinians

alone who should fight [the occupation]."

The head of Islamic Jihad, who lives in exile, reiterated: "We are going to a battle. Israelis will suffer.

All the Palestinian factions will be united. There are no redlines for this battle and Tel Aviv will be

under fire."

Addressing the issue of Egyptian mediation: "The Israeli enemy carried out its aggression in the

middle of the Egyptian mediation. Cairo should give an answer to this. The Egyptians should know

that we will fight the Israeli occupation."