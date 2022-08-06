Portuguese / Spanish / English

Islamic Jihad: 'Israel started the battle and does not know how to stop it'

August 6, 2022 at 9:46 am | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, Egypt, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Region
General Secretary of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziyad al-Nakhalah speaks during an event organized to mark the 34th anniversary of the establishment of "Palestinian Islamic Jihad" in Gaza on 6 October 2021. [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]
General Secretary of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziyad al-Nakhalah speaks during an event organized to mark the 34th anniversary of the establishment of "Palestinian Islamic Jihad" in Gaza on 6 October 2021. [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]
 August 6, 2022 at 9:46 am

Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad Al-Nakhalah announced on Friday: "The enemy [Israel] started the battle
[aggression on Gaza] and does not know how to stop it. Therefore, it should expect a strong
retaliation."

Al-Nakhalah asserted: "This moment is serious and decisive, and the priority is the resilience of the
resistance forces," pointing out the importance of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank "rising up"
against the occupation.

"I am addressing all the fighters from all the Palestinian forces, on top of which is Fatah," he urged.
"You must rise up against the aggression, whether you are in Gaza or the West Bank."
Al-Nakhalah stressed: "We need support and solidarity from all of our allies, but it is the Palestinians
alone who should fight [the occupation]."

READ: Israel extends Gaza crossing shutdown after arresting Islamic Jihad leader

The head of Islamic Jihad, who lives in exile, reiterated: "We are going to a battle. Israelis will suffer.
All the Palestinian factions will be united. There are no redlines for this battle and Tel Aviv will be
under fire."

Addressing the issue of Egyptian mediation: "The Israeli enemy carried out its aggression in the
middle of the Egyptian mediation. Cairo should give an answer to this. The Egyptians should know
that we will fight the Israeli occupation."

Categories
AfricaAsia & AmericasEgyptIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineRegion
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments