Islamic Jihad leader mourns death of senior founder

Secretary-General of Islamic Jihad in Palestine (IJP), Ziyad Al-Nakhalah, yesterday mourned senior IJP founder Hani Rahim, Sama news agency reported.

Rahim passed away on Tuesday aged 66 in the besieged Gaza Strip after a long journey of suffering from multiple diseases "he caught during his detention inside Israeli and the Palestinian Authority's jails."

According to Al-Nakhalah, Rahim was a "role model for his brothers in the defence of rights and helping the oppressed."

Al-Nakhalah said his thoughts and prayers were with Rahim's siblings and family as well as IJP members in Gaza.

"Rahim co-founded the IJP and was honoured to be part of this movement since he was young," Al-Nakhalah said, pointing out that he "paid the price of this from his time with his health and family."

Rahim's son was assassinated by the Israeli occupation forces in 2004 following an Israeli ground invasion in the Gaza Strip.

