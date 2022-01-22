Portuguese / Spanish / English

Islamic Jihad: PA security cooperation reaches 'unprecedented levels'

January 22, 2022 at 10:35 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Palestine
The Spokesman of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Dawoud Shihab in Gaza City, Gaza on October 15, 2021 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
Security and intelligence cooperation between the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Israeli occupation has reached "dangerous and unprecedented levels", the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine (PIJ) announced on Friday.

In a statement reported by Quds Press, the PIJ stated: "The PA's continuous repression, chasing and political detention of leaders and activists is a form of support for the Israeli occupation's attempts to extinguish the ongoing revolution in the occupied West Bank."

The PIJ condemned the detention of Sheikh Abdul Ra'ouf Al-Jaghoub by the PA's security agencies, in addition to the detention of two other activists, Motasem Dweekat and Bilal Hamayel.

At the same time, the PIJ called for the PA to immediately release political detainees and activists and stop summoning ex-prisoners released from Israeli jails.

In addition, the PIJ urged national figures to raise their voices against the PA and put pressure on it to stop its campaigns.

Concluding its statement, the PIJ stressed: "All the attempts aimed at stopping the ongoing Intifada and the state of engagement with the occupation will fail."

The Committee of Families of Political Detainees reported 2,578 rights violations committed by the PA against Palestinians in 2021.

