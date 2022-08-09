Portuguese / Spanish / English

3 martyred, 40 wounded in Israel attack on Nablus

August 9, 2022 at 10:27 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Firefighters and Palestinians inspect the scene after the raid by Israeli soldiers in Nablus, West Bank on August 09, 2022. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
Firefighters and Palestinians inspect the scene after the raid by Israeli soldiers in Nablus, West Bank on August 09, 2022. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
 August 9, 2022 at 10:27 am

Three Palestinians were martyred and 40 others were wounded as a result of the Israeli occupation forces' attack on the West Bank city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that three young men were killed, while 40 were injured, four of them critically, after the Israeli aggression on Nablus.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades announced that Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, the commander in the brigades in Nablus, was among the martyrs, as well as his companion Islam Sabbouh.

The Ministry of Health announced the martyrs as: Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, Islam Sabbouh and Hussein Jamal Taha.

The occupation forces stormed Nablus from several axes and surrounded a house where Al-Nabulsi was located, firing at it.

A spokesman for the Israeli occupation forces reported that its Yamam special unit had surrounded the house of a wanted man in Nablus and there was an exchange of fire.

READ: Israel's demolition of our house will never break our will, Palestinian family says

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments