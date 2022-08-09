3 martyred, 40 wounded in Israel attack on Nablus

Three Palestinians were martyred and 40 others were wounded as a result of the Israeli occupation forces' attack on the West Bank city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that three young men were killed, while 40 were injured, four of them critically, after the Israeli aggression on Nablus.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades announced that Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, the commander in the brigades in Nablus, was among the martyrs, as well as his companion Islam Sabbouh.

The Ministry of Health announced the martyrs as: Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, Islam Sabbouh and Hussein Jamal Taha.

The occupation forces stormed Nablus from several axes and surrounded a house where Al-Nabulsi was located, firing at it.

A spokesman for the Israeli occupation forces reported that its Yamam special unit had surrounded the house of a wanted man in Nablus and there was an exchange of fire.

READ: Israel's demolition of our house will never break our will, Palestinian family says