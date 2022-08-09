Israel's demolition of our house will never break our will, Palestinian family says

Israel will never break our will, Al-Watan Voice reported a Palestinian family saying after occupation forces demolished their home.

Israeli occupation demolished the houses of Palestinian prisoners Sobhi Sbeehat and Asaad Al-Refae in in the city of Jenin yesterday.

Sbeehat's grandfather said: "A large number of Israeli occupation forces raided Rommana neighbourhood, broke into our house and forcefully evacuated us."

He said that scores of Israeli occupation forces took part in the raid and remained in Rommana during the demolition of his house.

The grandfather said that the multi-storey house, which was demolished, was built on an area of 600 square metres.

"Demolition of the house will never break our will," he said. "Demolition of the house will increase the anger of the Palestinians against the Israeli occupation."

Describing his grandson as a "hero", Sbeehat said "he deserves to hold his head high", stressing that he will rebuild the house "because this is our land and we will stay here forever."

"Sobhi is known very well by everyone. What he did was heroic and it came in revenge for the Israeli raid of Al-Aqsa Mosque, beating women and provoking Palestinians."

Sobhi Sbeehat and Asaad Al-Refae were arrested for carrying out an attack in Tel Aviv which killed three Israelis.

READ: Israeli authorities issue demolition notifications in occupied West Bank region of Masafer Yatta