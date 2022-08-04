Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli authorities issue demolition notifications in occupied West Bank region of Masafer Yatta

An Israeli soldier and border guard stand by as an excavator demolishes a Palestinian house (still under construction) located within the area C in the occupied West Bank on March 8, 2021 [HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images]
Israeli Occupation authorities issued demolition notifications for a school and a home, and it ordered the halt of work in two other homes and the removal of an electricity network – all in the occupied West Bank region of Masafer Yatta, located to the south of Hebron.

Fouad Al-Amour, the coordinator of the Committee for the Protection and Resilience of the Southern Hebron and Masafer Yatta Mountains, told the Safa Press Agency that the Israeli occupation authorities have issued demolition notifications against a school in Shaab Al-Batum in Masafer Yatta and the halt of work in two homes owned by Issa Al-Jabareen and Hany Al-Jabareen.

Israeli authorities also stormed the village of Al-Tuwani and handed in orders for the demolition of the house of Ashraf Al-Amour and the removal of the electricity network of the village.

