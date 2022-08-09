Erdogan says Israel has no excuse for killing Palestinian children

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed Israel for targeting and killing Palestinian children and infants during Tel Aviv's latest aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip during which 44 Palestinians were killed including 15 children.

Speaking during the 13th Turkish Ambassadors Conference in the capital, Ankara, Erdogan said: "There is no excuse for killing children, babies in swaddles. Turkiye stands by its Gazan brothers."

On Sunday evening, Egypt brokered a ceasefire agreement between the Islamic Jihad movement in the Gaza Strip and Israel, ending three days of Israeli military aggression.

Israel claimed the attack aimed to "neutralise" Islamic Jihad targets. However it has been condemned for its "preemptive" strike on Gaza as Israel prepared for elections. Analysts have questioned whether the Israeli authorities' motives were to bolster their ratings ahead of the election.

