UASF honours Syria refugee for fighting racism

Syrian refugee Ahmed Kinjo has this week been honoured by the United Against Sectarian Fanaticism (UASF) for his efforts in countering racism and promoting civil peace and co-existence.

UASF's General Secretary Dr. Abdulkareem Bakkar handed Kinjo an award at the organisation's headquarters and praised his stand and courage in the face of real racism. In an interview with Turkish TV, Kinjo refuted the misconceptions and misinformation about refugees and migrants and engaged in a civil yet robust discussion in excellent Turkish, illustrating the difficulties facing migrants in Turkiye, stating that he himself had to leave his school and enrol in open learning having been subjected to racial attacks.

The interview was shared on social media and Kinjo once again became the subject of racist attacks, however he remained calm and engaged in the exchange and stated what has become an iconic phrase of the discussion, "I am a human being". This has since become a trending phrase on social media.

The UASF was established in 2021 by a group of Turkish and Arab academics and scholars, with the aim of countering the rise of sectarian and racial fanaticism and extremism and promoting peaceful coexistence.

