Death toll from Israel strikes on Gaza rises to 49

August 12, 2022 at 12:24 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Smoke and flames rise around the area as a result of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, on 7 August 2022 [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu Agency]
A Palestinian man died this morning after sustaining injuries during the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip last weekend, the Palestinian Information Centre reported today.

Anas Khaled Anshasi, 22, was receiving treatment at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis. His death brings to 49 the number of Palestinians killed as a result of the Israeli aggression.

17 children and four women were among those killed. More than 360 were injured in the three days of strikes. Yesterday a 10-year-old Palestinian girl succumbed to her injuries. She had been transferred to Al-Makassed Hospital in Palestine's occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday as her medical condition deteriorated.

Last Sunday, a ceasefire came into effect in the besieged enclave at 23:30 local time (20:30 GMT), after talks mediated by Egypt.

