Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestinian girl, 10, becomes 48th victim of the three-day Israel assault on Gaza

August 11, 2022 at 3:14 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A view of destruction after Israeli attack on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on August 7, 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
A view of destruction after Israeli attack on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on August 7, 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
August 11, 2022 at 3:14 pm

A ten-year-old Palestinian girl died today after sustaining head injuries during Israel's three-day assault on Gaza.

Layan Al-Shaer from Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, was transferred to Al-Makassed Hospital in Palestine's occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday as her medical condition deteriorated.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Layan had been hit by shrapnel that damaged vital areas in her brain.

According to Wafa news agency, her death has raised the total number of Palestinians killed to 48, including four women and 17 children. Moreover, another 360 Palestinians, including 151 children, were wounded.

READ: Threatening 'fragile' Gaza ceasefire Israel court extends detention of Palestinian leader

Medical sources said that several of the wounded are in critical conditions and the number of deaths is likely to rise.

Home to 2.3 million people, Gaza has been reeling under a crippling Israeli blockade since 2007, badly affecting livelihoods in the seaside territory.

Earlier this week, government spokesman Salama Marouf called for ending Israel's policy of collective punishment against Gaza's population.

"We appeal to the international community to lift the blockade imposed on Gaza," he added.

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments