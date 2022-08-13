Israel woman accused of spying for Iran attempts suicide

An Israeli woman accused of spying for Iran and put under house arrest in December has attempted to commit suicide on Thursday.

According to Israeli paramedics, the woman had tried to overdose on pills and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

In January, Shin Bet shared that they had arrested five Israelis accused of assisting Iranian operative Rambod Namdar, who pretended to be Jewish.

However, Namdar was making connections with Israelis and gathering intelligence about sensitive Israeli locations and sites, including the government headquarters and offices.

Two of the suspects were the woman and her husband. The woman who attempted suicide was in contact with Namdar and passed him photos of government offices over several years.

She was also accused of taking pictures for the US Consulate, and her husband was accused of being aware of her connection with Nadmar as he transported her to the US Consulate.

READ: Israel accuses Iran of providing Islamic Jihad millions of dollars annually

"For the past eight months, our life has turned into hell," the husband expressed, who said that his wife cut her connection with Nadmar as soon as she was suspected.

According to The Times of Israel, he also said that his wife "experienced abuse" at the hands of Shin Bet during her interrogations and while she was detained, claiming they forced her to admit to the alleged crimes.

He noted that while in court, it was revealed that the individual who drew up charges was not a Persian speaker: "So how can he come and accuse us of spying?"