Qatar 'extremely worried' about deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza

Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani said on Friday that his country was "extremely worried" about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

This came during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, where he made an official two-day visit that started on Thursday.

Al-Thani announced that Qatar: "Is extremely worried about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Palestine, mainly the Gaza Strip," stressing that the Palestinian issue is "pivotal" for the small but gas-rich Gulf State.

This came less than a week after a three-day Israeli offensive on Gaza that led to the deaths of 49 Palestinians, including 17 children, four women and 360 wounded.

Al-Thani also called on Afghanistan and its caretaker government to give all Afghans the opportunity to attend school.

He called on all sides related to the Doha Agreement, reached in 2020 between the Taliban and the US, to commit to its terms.

