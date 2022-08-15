Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran tanker retrieves oil seized by US, set to leave Greece

August 15, 2022 at 3:15 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, Greece, Iran, Middle East, News, US
The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy (L) transfers crude oil from the Russian-flagged oil tanker Lana (R) (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, on May 29, 2022. - Greece will send Iranian oil from a seized Russian-flagged tanker to the United States at the request of the US judiciary, Greek port police said Wednesday, a decision that angered Tehran. Last month the Greek authorities seized the Pegas, which was said to have been heading to the Marmara terminal in Turkey. The authorities seized the ship in accordance with EU sanctions introduced after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. (Photo by Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP) (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images)
The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy (L) transfers crude oil from the Russian-flagged oil tanker Lana (R) (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, on May 29, 2022 [ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images]
An Iranian-flagged tanker has retrieved an oil cargo which the United States had confiscated and is set to leave Greece, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, Reuters reports.

The seizure from the "Lana", formerly the "Pegas", prompted Iranian forces in May to seize two Greek tankers in the Middle East Gulf which have not yet been released.

The United States had hired a tanker in April to impound the oil onboard the "Lana" tanker, which had been anchored off Greece.

The oil was then partly removed and placed aboard the "Ice Energy" tanker, which had been chartered by Washington and had been expected to sail to the United States before Greece's Supreme Court ruled that the cargo should be returned to Iran.

READ: Greece hands  over Iran oil it seized from Russian tanker to US

"The reloading process is complete," one of the sources said. Another source said it was completed on Sunday.

The embassy of Iran in Athens said on 12 August on Twitter that the vessel would sail to Iran after the reloading was completed.

It was not clear if "Lana", which had engine problems, could sail unassisted.

For over two months, "Lana" remained under arrest off the Greek island of Evia, near the town of Karystos. It was tugged to Piraeus, following court orders that allowed its release.

The tanker has been anchored off Piraeus since late July.

