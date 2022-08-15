PA: lack of international deterrence encourages Israeli crimes

The lack of any deterrence factor from the international community encourages Israel to continue its crimes against the Palestinian people safe in the knowledge that it will not be held accountable, the Palestinian Authority said yesterday.

The PA Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates made its comment in response to the killing of Mohammad Shaham, 21, in occupied Jerusalem by Israeli soldiers.

"This was an extrajudicial and premeditated assassination," said the ministry. "This heinous crime is an extension of the series of executions and field assassinations committed by the occupation forces on instructions from the politicians in the occupying power."

Such "racist" crimes are proof that there is no deterrent factor in the absence of international accountability, the ministry added. "There is no international protection for our people. The international community has complete disregard for the crimes of the occupiers, the murder and assassinations which are being committed on a daily basis without any accountability or trial."

The PA said that it holds the Israeli occupation government fully and directly responsible for this and earlier crimes. It pointed out that it will raise the issue at all levels, especially the International Criminal Court, the Human Rights Council and other UN legal bodies as part of its ongoing quest to end Israel's impunity.

READ: Twitter blocks prominent Palestinian academic Ramzy Baroud's account