Sudan: Round table conference proposes forming interim government

The round table conference of the "People of Sudan" yesterday proposed extending the transitional period in Sudan for 18 months during which an independent civilian government with defined tasks runs the country's affairs, Anadolu news agency reported.

According to the conference's final statement, a top priority for the civilian government would be to achieve the people's aspirations for a democratic government through free and fair elections.

"The civilian government seeks to stop the economic deterioration, establish security, state prestige, transitional justice and peace," it added.

Sudan: 20 bodies found near Libya border

The conference also called for "consolidating the principle of the peaceful transfer of power and working towards democracy through elections, which represent the basis of political legitimacy, creating a democratic climate and guaranteeing political rights and freedoms."

Sudan has been in turmoil since last October, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government, a move decried by political forces as a "military coup".

Al-Burhan denied carrying out a military coup and said his actions were aimed at "correcting the transitional period" and pledged to hand over power through elections or a national consensus.

Prior to Al-Burhan's actions, Sudan had been in a transition phase since 21 August 2019 which was due to end with elections in 2024