Sudan: 20 bodies found near Libya border 

August 13, 2022 at 4:47 pm | Published in: Africa, Eritrea, Libya, News, Sudan
Sudanese security forces stand guard as as demonstrators protest outside the Foreign Ministry in the capital Khartoum on January 28, 2020. - Dozens of Sudanese protested in Khartoum, alleging that their relatives had been recruited by a UAE firm as security guards but were despatched to war-zones in Libya and Yemen. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP) (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP via Getty Images)
Sudanese forces stand in Khartoum, Sudan on 28 January 2020 [ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP/Getty Images]
A joint Sudanese-Libyan patrol announced on Friday that eight Sudanese individuals have been rescued and 20 bodies were found in the desert on the border between Sudan and Libya.

Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported that those found were coming from North Darfur state, heading to Libya in an illegal immigration attempt.

According to SUNA, the commander of the joint forces, Colonel Ali Said, praised the vigilance of the Sudanese-Libyan joint patrol and their keenness to: "Combat the phenomenon of illegal migration, human trafficking and smuggling."

He also noted the importance of: "The cooperation of the Libyan authorities with the Sudanese forces to secure the borders between the two countries."

Sudan is fighting the phenomenon of irregular migration whose rates have doubled in recent years on its eastern borders with Ethiopia and Eritrea, as well as on its north-western borders with Libya.

Smuggling and human trafficking are led by organised gangs that transport migrants to countries such as Israel via Egypt and Europe via Libya.

There are no official statistics on the number of irregular migrants and gangs involved in smuggling.

The Sudanese government justifies the absence of statistics by its feeble capabilities compared to the great cost of pursuing gangs across its vast borders.

