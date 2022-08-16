Tunisia rescues 80 irregular migrants in the Mediterranean

Tunisian naval forces rescued 80 migrants as they planned to reach Europe by crossing the Mediterranean, according to a military spokesman on Tuesday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

National Guard spokesman, Houssam Eddine Al-Jabali said naval forces intercepted five illegal trafficking operations on Tuesday.

Thirty-five Africans were among the rescued migrants, he added.

The spokesman said 11 traffickers had been arrested by security forces in raids in eastern and western Tunisia.

On Monday, Tunisian authorities said 10 illegal trafficking operations had been intercepted and 156 migrants rescued.

Sudan: 20 bodies found near Libya border

For years, North African countries such as Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, Mauritania, and Morocco have witnessed attempts by migrants – mainly from sub-Saharan Africa – to reach Europe, hoping for a better life. While some of the migrants manage to reach their destination, others often die during the journey.

According to Tunisian authorities, over 20,000 irregular migrants had been arrested in 2021.