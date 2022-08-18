Gaza etches names of 17 children killed in Israel's strikes into the sand

The names of the 17 children killed in Israel's latest attack on the Gaza Strip were etched into the sand on the beach in the enclave yesterday.

"Occupation kills childhood" was the theme of the gathering that was organised by NGOs and human rights organisations.

Dozens of children came together in the event and held pictures of the victims in remembrance.

Israel's three-day assault, which started on 5 August, killed 49 people, including 17 children, and injured 360 others, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

At least 18 residential units were destroyed, 71 were severely damaged, and 1,675 partially damaged in the Israeli attacks, according to Naji Sarhan, undersecretary at Gaza's Public Works and Housing Ministry.

The shelling came to an end under the terms of an Egypt-brokered ceasefire.

