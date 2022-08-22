Iran: West prevents us acquiring nuclear energy so we are 'weak'

The head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, said global powers want to prevent his country from acquiring nuclear energy because it will strengthen Iran and they do not want that.

"Nuclear energy has nothing to do with nuclear bomb. They raise the issue of the bomb to prevent us from acquiring this technology … Just like they prevented Iran from acquiring advanced technologies before the [Islamic] Revolution," Eslamis said.

He explained that Tehran has less than two per cent of the world's nuclear energy production capacity, but 25 per cent of the inspections in the world were conducted in Iran.

"Global powers are working to obstruct Iran's entry into the field of modern technology, because it will thus reach the top of the pyramid of power and increase its capabilities," he said.

He added that according to Iran's strategic plan of action, the country must educate 20,000 specialists in nuclear technology within 20 years.

READ: The issues holding back revival of the Iran nuclear deal

"We want people to feel the impact of nuclear technology on their daily lives," he said, adding that "a fundamental transformation must be made in the education sector in order to raise the new generations.

"We have decided to establish schools in the cities that contain nuclear facilities, starting from the primary stage, and we will provide support and backing to the education sector."