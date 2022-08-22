Portuguese / Spanish / English

Libya oil production numbers updated

August 22, 2022 at 3:09 pm | Published in: Africa, Libya, News
Libya's National Oil Company in the northern town of Ras Lanuf, on 3 June 2020 [AFP via Getty Images]
Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced that oil production in the country is running at 1.211 million barrels per day, Reuters reports.

According to the report, NOC said production had reached 860,000 bpd and that it aimed to raise it to 1.2 million bpd in two weeks.

Last month, NOC was set up with a new management team. Prime Minister, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, issued a decision to replace Sanalla with Farhat Bengdara to manage the transition.

On the other hand, the United Nations called on Libyan parties to "refrain from politicising" the Libyan Oil Corporation, stressing that Libya's oil belongs to all Libyans.

The North African country's oil exports also reached 1.2 million bpd at times last year.

