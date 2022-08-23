Israel demolishes more Palestinian homes in occupied West Bank

Israeli occupation forces demolished eight Palestinian homes in the village of Al-Dyouk Al-Tahta on Monday, near the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, Wafa has reported.

According to the general secretary of Fatah in the village, Issam Smeirat, the houses were still under construction and were owned by Palestinians from Jabal Al-Mukabber in occupied Jerusalem. One of the families had their house in the city demolished by Israel just ten months after it was built.

Moreover, local reports say that fifty residential apartments owned by the Jaabis family are facing demolition by the Israeli occupation authorities. If the demolition goes ahead, more than 200 people, including dozens of children, will be homeless.

Altogether, at least 130 Palestinian facilities, mostly residential buildings, are facing the threat of demolition by Israel in Jabal al-Mukabber.

Building licences are notoriously difficult and very expensive for Palestinians to get; they are rarely issued by the occupation authorities. With growing families, therefore, Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem either have to extend their homes or build new ones without licences. This makes them subject to demolition by the Israelis.

